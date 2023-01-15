Share:

PESHAWAR - Several political parties have declared they are not afraid of the dissolution of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa assembly, a question that stares the nation in the face is whether or not the country is ready and has the resources to conduct immediate elections. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that they are waiting for the go-ahead of party chairman Imran Khan in order to dissolve the provincial assembly.

On the other hand, Governor Ghulam ali has said that all parties should act constitutionally and allow the assembly to complete its tenure. The leadership of political parties have also expressed mixed feelings, although several parties declared they were ready to face the assembly dissolution decision of the Kp rulers.

Discussing the matter, pakistan Muslim League-N lawmaker Ikhtiar wali said that the opposition was not afraid of the assembly dissolution. “we invite the Chief Minister to come forward and send the letter to the Governor for assembly dissolution. we are not going to bring no-confidence against the CM to save his party’s government,” he added.

An awami National party lawmaker also said they would be happy to prepare for next elections and they are not afraid of the assembly dissolution.

On the other hand, supreme Court lawyer Noor alam advocate, who is a senior member of the Kp Bar Council, told The Nation that constitutionally, a provincial assembly can only get dissolved through itself or through the federation in case it faces a warlike situation or it fails to establish its writ due to some issues. however, he added, it is an unconstitutional act to dissolve an assembly for political point scoring.

“In democracy, one party is opposition and the other rules the country. In the ongoing financial position, our country cannot afford immediate elections, which cost much funds. hence, it would be much better to let the incumbent government complete tenure and then hold elections,” he added.

He said the PTI, through demands for immediate elections, is creating a deadlock and on such occasions, a third power can also take the reins of power in the country when political parties continue fight each other for power," he added.