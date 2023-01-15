Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Jhangi police check- post in the area of Wahova. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the CM paid tributes to the sacrifice of martyred Mazhar Abbas incharge police checkpost and citizen Abdul Basit. The chief minister took notice of the sorrowful incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. He directed to bring the miscreant elements in the stern grip of law found responsible for committing a terrorist attack on the police check-post at the earliest. CM directed that all essential resources should be utilised to bring the accused in the court of law. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel Muhammad Ramzan. He paid homage to the sacrifice of the martyrs and stated that all our sympathies rest with the families of the martyrs. CM vowed to stand with the bereaved families in the hour of grief and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyrs.

CONDEMNS TERRORIST ATTACK ON PESHAWAR POLICE STATION

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemned terrorists attack on the Peshawar police station and paid tributes to the great sacrifice of martyred DSP Sardar Hussain along with police personnel Irshad and Jahanzeb. The Chief Minister while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the families of the martyrs stated that all our sympathies are with the heirs of the martyred. The Chief Minister lauded that the martyred DSP and other personnel by sacrificing their precious lives failed nefarious designs of the terrorists. The Chief Minister acknowledged that the martyrs sacrificed their precious lives during performing their duties. The Chief Minister paid homage to the great sacrifices laid down by the martyrs and stated that immortal sacrifices of the martyrs would not be wasted.