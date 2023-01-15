Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following indications by MQM of quitting Pakistan democratic Alliance-led government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided that Prime MInister Shehbaz Sharif would be asked to get a fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly. PTI chief Imran Khan has conveyed a message to President Arif Alvi to immediately send an advice to the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence the moment MQM takes the final decision of leaving the government, sources said yesterday. Meanwhile, three top PdM leaders including PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have separately contacted MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and assured that their reservations would be addressed by the ruling alliance. According to the sources, these three leaders requested MQM to review its position and not to leave the government. The federal coalition government has also directed the parliamentarians including MnAs and Senators to reach Islamabad tomorrow to discuss the emerging political situation in the country. According to the sources, Federal Law Minister Azam nazir Tarar and Senator Salim Mandviwala will jointly preside over the PdM parliamentarians meeting which would evolve a strategy in case President Alvi asks the PM to take fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly. Through the parliamentary leaders, all MnAs and Senators of the ruling alliance have been directed to ensure their attendance in this meeting.