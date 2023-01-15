Share:

PESHAWAR - peshawar electric supply Company (PESCO) here on saturday announced schedule of power suspension for various areas under its network due to necessary maintenance works.

According to the pesCO spokesman, the power supply will remain suspended from 132KV peshawar University Grid station on January 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30 from 9am to 3pm, resultantly the consumers of 11KV Danish abad, rahat abad 1, 2, Ghareeb abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132KV shahibaug Grid station on January 16, 19, 23, 26 and 31 from 9am to 2pm, resultantly the consumers of 11KV Charsadda road and Nishat feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV wapDa house Grid station on January 16, 23, 25 and 30 from 9am to 2pm, resultantly the consumers of 11KV hassan Ghari feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132KV pubbi Grid station on January 17, 24 and 31 from 9am to 3pm, resultantly the consumers of 11KV aman Kot, pubbi City, ajab Bagh, Dagai, ss Baba, New Jalozai, pana Kot, spin Khak feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Taru Jabba Grid station on January 16, 23 and 30 from 9am to 2pm, resultantly the consumers of 11KV wazir Ghari, scarp 1, psO, wapDa Colony, akbar pura and Taru Jabba feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132KV Kholian Bala-havelian-abbottabad Transmission Line on January 16 from 9am to 5pm, as result the consumers of 132KV haripur, Kholian Bala, havelian and 66KV haripur and havelian grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Dera Ismail Khan – Band Kurai Transmission Line on January 16 from 9am to 4pm.