Share:

ISLAMABAD - The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 26.86 percent during the first five months of the financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year. Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth $143.850 million during the period from July-November (2022-23) as compared to the export of $113.397 million during July-November (2021-22), showing a growth of 26.86 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 92.10 percent from 12,359 metric tons to 23,741 metric tons, the data revealed.