Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has kicked off the national three-day anti-polio drive under which children below five-year of age will be inoculated across the country.

Inaugurating the first anti-polio campaign of the current year in Islamabad on Sunday, he administered polio drops to children.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed the belief that all the provincial governments, along with the Federal Government, will actively participate in the drive for complete eradication of poliovirus from the country.

Paying rich tribute to polio workers, who laid down their lives in this fight against the epidemic, the Prime Minister said their sacrifices will be remembered in achieving the goal of a polio free Pakistan.

He also thanked all stakeholders, including Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization for their cooperation and commitment to support Pakistan in eliminating the disease.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, also distributed appreciation letters and gifts among polio workers and children.