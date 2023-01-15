Share:

SIALKOT - Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

Kotwali and Balongowala police arrested four outlaws of two gangs by using scientific methods of investigation and with the help of modern technology. The accused were identified as Shabbir Hussain, Muhammed Asif Ali, Qasim Ali and Muhammed Arif. The police recovered two motorcycles, Rs1.1 million in cash, two water motors, a cow, mobile phones and hydraulic parts from the accused. The outlaws have confessed of their involvement in different cases of dacoity and robbery. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them. Further investigation was underway.

15 SUSPECTS HELD IN COMBING OPERATION

Police claimed to have arrested 15 suspects during a combing operation in Daska city on Friday late night. On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the police under the supervision of SP Investigation Salman Liaqat conducted a crackdown and arrested the suspects.

The police from Daska Sadr and City, Bombanwala, Motra, Satrah, Police lines and Elite Force teams took part in the combing operation. Talking to the media, the SP Investigation said that Sialkot district would be purged of the scourge of drugs and the police would deal with law breakers with iron hands.