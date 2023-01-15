Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced the Pakistan Davis Cup team for the World Group-I playoff tie against Lithuania to be played on February 3 and 4 at the SEB Arena, Vilnius, Lithuania. According to a press release by the PTF, the national Davis Cup team comprises Aisam ul Haq Qureshi as playing captain while the players include Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib and Muhammad Abid and Bilal Asim. Muzammil Murtaza, who had qualified for the team, would regrettably not be available for this tie, as he had to travel to the USA for other prior commitments. In order to give exposure to young players, and as suggested by Team Captain and tennis star Aisam Qureshi, the PTF Management decided to select top-ranked U-18 player Bilal Asim to providehim international exposure to prepare him for future. The training camp will start on Jan 16 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex and will continue till the team’s departure.