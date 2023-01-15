Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have accused each other of rigging and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against the miscreants.

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi visited a polling station in Karachi and shared videos showing him removing what he claimed were loose seals from ballot boxes.

In his tweet, he said, “There is no staff present in the polling station since the morning. There are five ballot boxes kept in a single room. There is no female staff present from the election commission.”

He further claimed, “The presiding officer has no training; seals of all ballot boxes are open.” Criticising the ECP, he said, “This work (ensuring proper election preparations) is not the candidate’s duty.”

The video shared showed Naqvi arguing with a staff member that he was sealing the boxes “incorrectly”, upon which the staff offered him to seal them correctly.

Meanwhile, the PPP’s official Twitter account shared a letter written today by Senator Taj Haider to the chief election commissioner asking him to investigate “high-handed tactics” being used in two polling stations of Korangi Town.

The subject of the letter highlighted the unavailability of “polling boxes/material” at the New Age Grammar School polling station while the matter of the letter claimed “high-handed tactics” were being used at polling station 103, Sun Rise School, and 104, Government Mono technic.

The senator demanded an investigation of the above “irregularities” in order to ensure “clean and transparent elections”.