HYDERABAD - The official result of the annual election of Progressive Writers Association (PWA) Hyderabad Chapter held here in Khana Badosh Writer’s Café the other day, it was announced here on Saturday. According to the result, Naveed Ahmed Khaskheli was elected as President, Dr Piyar Jatoi as Vice President, Raees Akhter as General Secretary, Comrade Rahul as joint Secretary, Advocate Muhammad Ali Abbasi as Press Secretary and Qazbano Asif was elected as Finance Secretary of the Association. Similarly, Manzoor Thaeem, Professor Saleem Mirza,Mudasir Bhara and Raja Altaf were elected as its senior council members. PWA Hyderabad’s senior members Manzoor Thaheem, Mirza Saleem Baig, Fahim Noonari,President PWA Tando Muhammad Khan Ejaz Jiskani, Zahid Abro while felicitating new office bearers of PWA said that Literary movement had entered into new era which was a brilliant step. They further said that PWA had kept its democratic tradition alive by electing the young generation. The newly elected body of PWA expressed gratitude to senior writers for extending their full support.