The Rangrs Sindh director-general, the Sindh Chief Secretary and and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) paid visits to the different polling stations in the provincial capital on Sunday and supervised security and law and order situation of polling.

They described the law and order situation as better during the local government elections.

Speaking to reporters, the Sindh CS Sohail Rajput said the delivery of polling materials was completed at night and the polling process would be conducted on time today with soem dlay at a couple of places. He said no untoward incident took place anywhere.

The Sindh Rangers DG visited the control room set up at the DIG South office to review the situation. He was briefed on the security arrangements. The Sindh Rangers has deployed 700 Quick Response Force (QRF) in different areas.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached the Central Police Office (CPO) and monitored the holding of elections through CCTV cameras. He expressed his satisfaction on the peaceful polling.

On the other hand, the Sindh police spokesman denied the reports of tension at Sohrab Goth polling station. The spokesman said that the news of a conflict between the candidates in Tando Ilah Yarbakhira Sharif was not true, while the news of tensions at Sohrab Goth Polling Station was not based on authenticity.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed Khan also visited various polling stations in the city and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements of polling stations.

The polling for local bodies elections in Karachi started at 8am which will continue till 5 pm without any break.