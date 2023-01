Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned playwright, poet and intellectual Asghar Nadeem Syed turned 73 on Saturday. He was born on January 14, 1950 in Multan, to a Syed family. He received his master’s degree in Urdu language from University of the Punjab, Lahore and completed his PhD at Bahauddin Zakariya University, in Multan. Asghar Nadeem Syed has written many famous dramas for television