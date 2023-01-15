Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur division Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a review meeting regarding the arrangements of the “Old Age Home”. Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Anam Fatima, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, Professor Dr Qazi Masroor, and other officers participated in the meeting. The commissioner approved the building for the old age home in Government Housing Society Bahawalpur. He directed to arrange furniture, necessary items, and other missing work in the building without delay. He said that the old age home will be made functional by next week. Bahawalpur division Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that steps should be taken to provide facilities to the poor people living in the old age home. He said that we should spend time with these people to encourage them.