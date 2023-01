Share:

Two facilitators of the terrorist attack on Sarband Police Station were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation in Peshawar last night.

According to a statement issued in Peshawar, the operation was jointly launched by Counter Terrorism Department and District Police in the outskirts of Peshawar.

The dead terrorists were identified as Gul Hai and Hazrat Omar alias Mansoor who were associated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and wanted to police in cases of heinous crimes.