Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon claimed on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committing the worst form of terrorism amid the local government elections.

Mr Memon said the Sindh government strongly condemns the attack on PPP leader Shahida Rehmani’s son. He warned the PTI to stop staging the politics of hooliganism.

On the other side, several acts of violence, clashes and setting elections camps on fire were reported in differents distcricts of Sindh the ongoing local government elections on Sunday.

Unidentified people set seven election camps of different political parties on fire during ongoing local government elections in different areas of the provincial capital.

Police said first incident was reported in Saudabad area where fire was brought under control in no time. The suspects fled the scene.

The Korangi SSP said the investigation is underway to determine the elements behind the incident.