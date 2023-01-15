Share:

Engr QaisEr nawab The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, nestled between Saudi Arabia and the Mediterranean Sea, is a modern state in the Middle East established in 1921. Owing to its geostrategic position, bordering Palestine, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, the country is highly significant. With its dynamic leadership and moderation, Jordan has always been a peace supporter and oasis of tranquility in an otherwise turbulent region of the Middle East. Jordan, an Arab nation on the east bank of the Jordan River, is defined by ancient monuments, nature reserves and sea side resorts. It is home to the famed archaeological site of Petra, the Nabatean capital dating to around 300 B.C. His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, a genuine leader of the Jordanian people and the Muslim Ummah, has always tried to maintain security, stability, and peace in the region, through his initiatives on domestic and foreign fronts, which are wellregarded both by his people as well as the international community. His Majesty has ruled over a state that has successfully and without violence integrated a large number of Palestinian as well as around 1.3 million refugees from Syria. Moreover, the significance of His Majesty’s words and ideas in light of the COVID-19 pandemic was highly recognizable, as he called for improved global integration via re-globalization, particularly regarding food security and vaccine supply. Jordan’s foreign policy is built on maintaining good relations with its neighbors and promoting regional and international stability. The country has a long history of involvement in efforts to resolve conflicts in the Middle East, and it has played a key role in various peace negotiations, including those related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The topography of Jordan as the Middle Eastern crossroad has been functioning as a key nexus for trade and communication since the beginning of civilization, between Europe, Africa, and Asia, ultimately connecting the west and east with the north and south. In recent years, the country has sought to strengthen its economic and political ties with a number of countries in the region and beyond. With Pakistan, Jordan has been eager to expand its trade and commerce so that both countries can profit mutually. The fact that the two countries share a common history, religion, and culture, has not only provided them with strong foundations to further boost trade and economic ties but as well as helped them to foster a sense of mutual understanding and respect between each other. The establishment of deep-rooted and strong ties between Jordan and Pakistan dates back to the 1960s. The history of the relationship between the two has long been marked by collaboration and cooperation in various areas. As over the years fraternal ties evolved, both states have developed an atmosphere of trust and placed high importance on each other. In fact, the establishment of formal ties has led to deep-rooted diplomatic, political, cultural, economic, strategic and people to people links between the two. Pakistan and Jordan have a strong economic partnership, with trade between the two countries totaling over US$52.72 million in 2021. Pakistan exports a variety of products to Jordan, including textiles, leather goods, and food products, while Jordan exports phosphates and other agricultural materials to Pakistan. Both countries also have a growing tourism industry and Pakistan is eager to attract a large number of Jordanian tourists each year. In addition, there are some joint ventures between Pakistani and Jordanian firms in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Pakistan and Jordan have worked together on matters of military and security, with Pakistan keeping in view the relevance of Jordan’s geostrategic position and its role in the Middle East. This partnership has been working closely together on a consistent basis and has been quite productive. In fact, the two countries also cooperate through joint intelligence to fight against terrorism. Over the years, Jordan and Pakistan have also maintained strong diplomatic and political ties, collaborating on various regional and international issues. Both of these countries are members of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and have been working together to address issues of mutual concern within these organizations. In recent years, the leaders of Pakistan and Jordan have met on a number of occasions to discuss issues of mutual interest and to strengthen the bilateral relationship. They also have a number of bilateral agreements in place, including agreements on trade, tourism, education, and cultural cooperation. In addition, they have also made efforts to increase cultural exchange and people-to-people ties, with a number of exchange programs and cultural events. With Jordan being an emerging knowledge economy, there is a great opportunity for Pakistan and its businessmen to tap the resources available in Jordan. In this way, Pakistan can exchange the experience and begin working on developing joint projects that push the overall relations to a better level. For Pakistan, countries like Jordan are important with which we have excellent diplomatic relations at all levels. The special nature and cordiality of their relationship are a reflection of the fact that both states have a frequent exchange of high-level officials which maintains the warmth and closeness between them. Pakistan and Jordan currently share a pragmatist outlook on international and regional issues and their solutions. Both societies’ social and cultural fabric bears the marks of these connections. The two countries have been there for each other through times of crisis and even today are united in their goal of making their community one where everyone can live safely, happily, and successfully. — Engr Qaiser Nawab, currently serving at the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South – COMSATS, is an international expert on Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Middle East, Central Asia and Africa. He is a global peace and climate activist, Pakistani youth leader, United Nations SDGs advocate, and freelance journalist and can be reached at qaisernawab098@gmail.com.