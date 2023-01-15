Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on police station Sarband in Peshawar and expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a Deputy Superintendent of police and two other personnel in the attack.

In his message of condolence, the Prime Minister said sympathies of the nation are with the families of the martyrs.

He said the sacrifices of police and law enforcement agencies are unforgettable.

The Prime Minister said the condemnable conspiracies of terrorists to weaken morale of the nation would not succeed.

He said the nation along with law enforcement agencies is determined to root out the evil of terrorism.