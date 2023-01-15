Share:

SUKKUR - Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah expressed his dismay over the hindrances always caused in executing various projects, mainly relating to energy, in the country. He claimed that such hindrances undermined progress and development and, as a result, Pakistan remained backward in different sectors.

Speaking to the participants of a rally taken out in Pannu Aqil, he expressed his pleasure over groundbreaking of a by-pass in Pannu Aqil, and said that PPP was committed to resolve all issues being faced by the masses. Warning people against following those elements who did not like Pakistan to progress, he said Thar Coal project was executed despite resistance by such elements.

He recalled that it was in 1995 that PPP leader Benazir Bhutto had planned to explore Thar coal deposits and execute a mega electricity generation project in Tharparkar but certain quarters raised environmental degradation issue to resist its execution.

When [PPP co-chairman] Asif Ali Zardari came to power, he revived the plan and launched the project, Mr Shah said, and pointed out that now the Thar Coal Project was producing 2,000MW electricity. He expressed his confidence that it would increase power generation to 5,000MW.

Mr Shah criticised opponents of the project for raising objections over development projects and held them responsible for the situation Pakistan was facing in the energy sector.