Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have finalized the names of Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira, Nasir Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa for the post of caretaker chief minister in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi while talking to the media after meeting PTI chairman Imran Khan in Lahore said that three names for the Caretaker Chief Minister have been finalized in consultation, among which the first name is Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira.

He said that these names will be sent to the Governor of Punjab and hoped that agreement will be reached on one of these names.

Parvaiz Elahi, in response to a question, said that the consultation is underway on possible merger of PML-Q with the PTI.

The chief minister said that Moonis Elahi wants that the PML-Q should merge with PTI.