Using a highlighter to study is an excellent way to make the most of your notetaking. Being a Bookish Person and a business student, who likes to read books, the biggest challenge that I face is to read and understand new words or jargon (Business Words). It’s Challenging when you read a new word, highlight it with a marker and then find meanings on the internet or in a dictionary.

So, keeping in view that matter, I always wish to have a SMART Highlighter Pen, that scans text from the book, Finds Similar words and the meaning of that word, and then sends it directly to a storage media i.e., Hard Disk or cloud storage and save it for later use.

IoT-enabled SMART Highlighter Pen allows users to scan and transfer text from paper to an electronic device. Instead of typing long textbooks or reports, readers can scan direct quotes or information onto their computer or mobile device. This time-saving technology, which is more accurate than typing, is critically valuable for busy students and professionals.

From a business perspective, the goal of product innovation or development is to cultivate, maintain, and increase a company’s market share by satisfying consumer needs. The main purpose of this product is to save time on highlighting words and then finding meanings and writing them down for reference. it will save time and minimize plastic waste as well.

The goal of digital highlighters is to assist users, who are commonly students, in connecting words with sounds and helping in independent learning. Users can easily and quickly listen to, edit, translate, and share information with digital highlighters. Students can read in new ways with digital highlighters. Students can transfer, edit, and listen to text after scanning it with connected computer applications. Additionally, the tools provide text translations in multiple languages and assistive technology for those with learning disabilities by improving comprehension and reading ability. With the read-aloud feature of SMART Highlighter Pen, it will be the best product for language learners in addition to saving time. The SMART Highlighter Pen can translate text between 40 languages, and the software allows the device to read and type the translated text. This allows students to connect words with sounds without the help of a teacher. This can also aid in memorization and pronunciation.

YASHWA AYUB,

Lahore