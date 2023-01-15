Share:

SARGODHA - Two brothers were gunned down over an old enmity in Kamer Mushani area here on Saturday. Police said that two brothers— Ziaullah and Ataullah belonging to Araeen family were going to Sargodha by a jeep when some members of their rival family Shahu Khel allegedly opened fire at them. Both the brothers received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot. Police and Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem. Talking to the media, SP investigation Ziaullah said that perpetrators of the double murder case would soon be arrested. 28 DUMPER DRIVERS HELD Sargodha Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 28 dumper drivers for not possessing driving licenses and carelessly driving during the last 24 hours. On the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, the traffic police took action and arrested the dumper drivers from various roads of the district for violating traffic rules and not possessing driving licences. The drivers were identified as Mosa Khan, Qubla Khan, Ishaaq Khan, Nadeem Tanoli, Rashid Kundi, Asif Yousaf Zaee, Malik Akhtar, Waqar Khan Mosa Zaee, Naeem, Nomi, Sajjad, Wahid, Kareem, Tasib, Khalil and others. SEVEN HELD FOR DECANTING Sargodha Police have arrested seven shopkeepers for decanting liquefied petroleum gas illegally and sealed mini agencies. Police said on Saturday that during a continued drive against illegal business of decanting, the police conducted raids in Chak 42/NB, 90/NB, Kotmomin, Bhabhra and arrested Abid Ali, Razzaq, Shabir Khan, Khalid, Pervaiz, Muhammad Kamran and Akhtar. Cases have been registered against the accused. 33 CRIMINALS NABBED Sargodha Police on Saturday arrested 33 criminals and recovered cash, narcotics and illegal weapons from them. In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 33 accused identified as Zahid, Zaheer, Majeed, Sadiq, Sahil, Sohail, Nadeem, Wasim, Kareem, Shareef, Lateef, Waleed, Waheed, Waqar, Wahaab, Shabir, Shakeel, Shoaib, Nabeel, Habib, Saqlain, Amir, Ameer, Aslam, Arslan, Wakeel, Amjed, Akmal, Amdaad Hussain, Hassan Aslam, Tariq Ahmed, Umair and Samer. The police recovered Rs140,000 in case, 1-kg hashish, three motorcycles, 12 pistols, 14 guns, 1,100 bullets, and 1,050 litres liquor from the criminals. The police also unearthed four distilleries. The outlaws were wanted by police in robbery, cattle theft, bike lifting and dacoities cases. Cases have been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway