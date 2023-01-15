Share:

Two facilitators of the terrorist attack on Sarband Police Station have been killed in an Intelligence Based Operation in Peshawar on Saturday.

According to a statement issued in Peshawar, the operation was jointly launched by Counter Terrorism Department and District Police over credible reports about the presence of terrorists’ facilitators within the vicinity of attacked Police Station of Sarband in the outskirts of Peshawar.

The operation was launched last night which continued for hours, as a result, two facilitators were killed during the exchange of firing.

The dead terrorists were identified as Gul Hai and Hazrat Omar alias Mansoor who both were hardened criminals and wanted to Police in cases of heinous crimes.

These terrorists had an association with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while two or three of their accomplices escaped from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.