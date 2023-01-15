Share:

KASUR - Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two gangsters and seized cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession. Talking to media, DPO Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari said that Kot Radha Kishan police taking action against Haider aka Haidri gang, arrested its ring leader Haider and his accomplice and recovered Rs300,000 in cash, five motorcycles, five mobile phones and illegal weapons from them. The gangsters have confessed of committing 15 incidents of robbery, motorcycles snatching and other heinous crimes in Kot Radha Kishan city and its surroundings. Further investigation was underway.