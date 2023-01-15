Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda’s Abubakar Talha won two crowns while the compatriot Hamza Roman claimed one title in the ITF Asia 14&Under Development Championships, South, Southeast and East Asia-Dhaka Bangladesh at Dhaka Bangladesh. Besides hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan, the other participating nations are Myanmar, Cambodia, Mongolia, Laos, Nepal, Bhutan, Chinese Taipei, Bangladeshand Maldives. In leg 1 singles final, Pakistan’s Abubakar Talha (of SA Group) played tremendous tennis against compatriot Hamza Roman and after a tough contest, he managed to win the final and title by 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7-5). He completed the two crowns when he, partnering with Hamza Roman, trounced Bangladesh duo of J Bhuiyan and M Tushar 6-1, 6-1. Talking to The Nation from Dhaka, Abubakar Talha, brilliant student FG Public Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, said: “First of all, I am grateful to Almighty for this honour and respect which I earned for my country, myself and for my family. After that I am really grateful to my parents, uncles and sponsors, whose all-out support enable me to deliver for my country and international laurels for it. I am keen to work harder and win more global glories for Pakistan.” Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his happiness and congratulated both the players and Captain Khalid Mahmood Khan for the great achievement. “Hard work, dedication and passion for tennis will always play a battle-winning factor. I wish coaches and parents all the best for their hard work and efforts in producing quality players for the future,” he added.