Share:

WASHIGTON - The US remains committed to defending South Korea in case of any “aggression” from North Korea as Seoul falls under the extended deterrence umbrella, said Pentagon on Thursday. During a press briefing, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder while responding to recent remarks of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol that his country may deploy tactical nuclear weapons or possess its own nuclear capabilities, he said the US policy continues to remain focused on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“A lot of this has to do with the fact from a regional security and stability standpoint and non-proliferation in terms of preventing the potential chance for the use of nuclear weapons. And so, from a United States perspective, again, our policy remains very clear on denuclearization,” said Ryder. “But it’s important also to remember that the Republic of Korea falls under that extended deterrence umbrella,” he added. Pentagon’s spokesman said that nearly 30,000 of its troops are stationed in South Korea alone and they are focused on supporting and defending their allies. “So, our commitment towards this end remains ironclad,” he ad

JAPAN PM TElIS BIDEN THAT NEW ERA REQULRES MORE MIlITARY MUSClE

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday alongside US President Joe Biden to modernize his country’s military, warning that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had opened a dangerous new era and could embolden China. Welcoming Kishida at the White House, Biden hailed the Japanese government’s announcement last month that it will double defense spending over the next five years and develop new capabilities. “Let me be crystal clear: the United States is fully, thoroughly, completely committed to the alliance and more importantly to Japan’s defense,” Biden said. Japan has been officially pacifist since its defeat in World War II but has been shedding past sensitivities as China rapidly expands its military and North Korea relentlessly tests missiles.