Share:

LAHORE - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has introduced two characters of the Mughal era armour men in Lahore Fort. According to WCLA sources here on Saturday, the armour men along with their horses would be standing outside the British era jail area in the Lahore Fort from 10 am to 4 pm daily.

In this regard, the WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the authority had introduced characters of Shahi Chobdars for tourists attraction, which were very much popular among the tourists especially for selfies.

“Now we have introduced the characters of Mughal armour men and are hopeful that they will also be appreciated by the tourists. In the coming days, the authority will also introduce more characters from the Mughal era,” he said.