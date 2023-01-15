Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was settling old scores with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Taking to Twitter, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), instead of running away from elections, should face them head on. He said Imran Khan has changed politics of the country, predicting the schedule of next general elections would be announced by April 15.

Criticizing the finance minister, Mr Rashid said people were withdrawing funds even from foreign commercial accounts after recent statement of Ishaq Dar. There would be long queues for flour while banks would also be closed, he predicted.

The AML chief further said the PPP and the MQM were old foes and urged the latter to quit the ruling alliance too after boycotting second phase of the Sindh local government elections.

He claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be asked to seek vote of confidence from the National Assembly while PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would not return.