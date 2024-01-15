2200 CCTV cameras being installed to maintain law and order: Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI - Care­taker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Pun­jab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday said that 2,200 Closed Cir­cle Television (CCTV) camer­as were being installed at 306 points in the city to improve the law and order situation in the city. During a visit to the City Police Office to review the ongoing work of the Safe City Project, he informed that 300 labourers were work­ing day and night on the Safe City project to complete the task. He said that under the Safe City project, 2200 cam­eras would be installed at 306 locations while Rs 230 mil­lion had been provided for the construction of the CPO office. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that in a short time, work had been started on mega proj­ects in all sectors, including the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, which was stalled for a long time. He said that the revamping of Holy Fam­ily Hospital (HFH) was a his­toric project that would be re­membered by the people of Rawalpindi for decades which would significantly improve healthcare facilities.