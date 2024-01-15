Afghanistan: Embracing Realities

Kabul is now ruled by a hostile group of people. Apparently, the regime does not need Pakistan’s support anymore or for Islamabad to work as a conduit between Af­ghanistan and the world. The ruling Taliban seem confident to stay in power after floating the country’s budget and ink­ing contracts particularly in the mining sector worth billions of dollars with countries oth­er than Pakistan. Afghanistan’s fro­zen assets by the US and UK amount­ing to nine billion dollars are no more under discussion. Formal bilateral and trilateral arrangements are at hand to put the country on track. TAPI and CASA seem a far cry now. Oblivious of running the country on any prescribed form of government such as democra­cy, the Taliban are struggling to survive with the dreams of turning their coun­try into the Islamic Emirate of Afghan­istan. Clearly, Kabul’s confidence level about its eastern neighbor is touching perhaps the lowest ebb. For Pakistan, the feeling seems mutual.

Secondly, Kabul no longer seems to be interested in obtaining official rec­ognition for the revamped Taliban re­gime. The demand of recognition is not reverberating anymore. On the other hand, voices on forming a broad-based, human rights orientated government in Kabul have also died down. In re­cent months, only China has expressed concerns over Afghanistan’s ‘exclusion’ from the international community. Like all other countries, China also does not formally recognize the Taliban regime. However, Beijing believes that to be recognized, the Taliban must ‘introduce political reforms, improve security and mend relations with its neighbors be­fore receiving full diplomatic recogni­tion.’ What does that mean? It means that even if the Taliban still tacitly de­sire to be recognized, not even China would come forward and do so unless the West’s demands are met.

Thirdly, the US and the West have shifted their attention to other parts of the world. Counterterrorism and bor­der security remain matters of concern but the erstwhile vigor to curb extrem­ism and terrorism in and around Af­ghanistan seems to have evaporated. Pakistan and Iran have been left high and dry to deal with any existential threats emanating from Afghanistan or its surroundings. It is then no surprise that TTP and IS/ISKP have a field day in Pakistan and Iran respectively.

Fourthly, the open-ended war in Ukraine, uneasy South China Sea, ‘relocation’ of terrorism to the Sa­hil countries and the alarming Mid­dle East predicament particularly the fears of Gaza crisis turning into a wid­er battle ground, have further pushed the Afghanistan rigmarole away from the center. The desire to having a broad-based, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned government or for that mat­ter a peaceful Afghanistan free of ter­rorism is no more in demand. Sadly, the world seems totally disinterest­ed in winning the hearts and minds of the Afghan people anymore. Although Pakistan’s immensely important stra­tegic value remains intact, yet Islam­abad finds it difficult to get the requi­site support from the US.

Previously, responding to Pakistan’s accusation of sheltering the outlawed TTP, Kabul had asked Islamabad ‘to look inward and address its own in­ternal security challenges.’ Only a cou­ple of weeks ago, the Afghan Defense Minister alleged that ISKP militants were operating from Pakistan to car­ry out attacks in Afghanistan. More re­cently, protesting Pakistan’s ‘cruel atti­tude’ towards Afghan refugees, Kabul has clearly stated that ‘such attitudes do not resolve issues.’

Wait a minute…!! Does it mean the is­sues could have been resolved if Islam­abad was not that ‘cruel’ in sending the undocumented individuals back to their homeland? Or does it mean the in­ability of Kabul to prevail upon TTP and they would like Islamabad to directly approach some other ‘group’ that might be any assistance in this regard? In any case, the audacious statement indicates that after all, Kabul does have the ca­pacity and capability to address Paki­stan’s concerns either directly or indi­rectly. A few days ago, Mullah Akhund had stated that his country ‘had no in­tention of causing harm to Pakistan or any other country for that matter nor would it allow anyone to use the Afghan soil against any country.’ Sounds famil­iar. But not good enough. If this state­ment was true, the Maulana wouldn’t have even considered visiting Afghani­stan ‘to remove misunderstanding and explore ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ particular­ly in view of the forthcoming elections at home or the threats to his own life.

If all major powers including the US and China have not been able to bring logic and sanity in dealing with Afghan­istan; it is high time that Pakistan swal­lowed some bitter pills. One: the US is not likely to try winning the hearts and minds of the people of Afghani­stan again. Two: the Taliban regime is there to stay as long as it lasts. Three: that Afghanistan is an independent and sovereign country capable of taking in­dependent decisions regardless of its worldwide continued condemnation. Four: Pakistan will have to fight its bat­tles entirely on its own. Under the cir­cumstances, Islamabad needs to revis­it and revamp its overall policy about Kabul. In doing so, to begin with, Is­lamabad may wish to lower its ‘expec­tations’ from the Taliban regime and ‘deal’ with the ongoing stalemate situ­ation by applying simple rules of chess. Meanwhile, keep endeavoring to find additional ways and means to tame TTP and the likes.

There is no point in wasting time and energy on applying any political math­ematics on the peculiar Afghan dynam­ics. In this regard, there is no harm in learning from the Chinese wisdom. In a recent statement, Beijing has empha­sized the need to ‘respect the indepen­dent choices made by the Afghan people and their religious beliefs and national customs.’ The message is: let us leave them to their own devices. Believe it or not, even in difficult times, honesty re­mains the best policy.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib

1960@msn.com