Afghanistan: Embracing Realities

Kabul is now ruled by a hostile group of people. Apparently, the regime does not need Pakistan’s support anymore or for Islamabad to work as a conduit between Afghanistan and the world. The ruling Taliban seem confident to stay in power after floating the country’s budget and inking contracts particularly in the mining sector worth billions of dollars with countries other than Pakistan. Afghanistan’s frozen assets by the US and UK amounting to nine billion dollars are no more under discussion. Formal bilateral and trilateral arrangements are at hand to put the country on track. TAPI and CASA seem a far cry now. Oblivious of running the country on any prescribed form of government such as democracy, the Taliban are struggling to survive with the dreams of turning their country into the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Clearly, Kabul’s confidence level about its eastern neighbor is touching perhaps the lowest ebb. For Pakistan, the feeling seems mutual.
Secondly, Kabul no longer seems to be interested in obtaining official recognition for the revamped Taliban regime. The demand of recognition is not reverberating anymore. On the other hand, voices on forming a broad-based, human rights orientated government in Kabul have also died down. In recent months, only China has expressed concerns over Afghanistan’s ‘exclusion’ from the international community. Like all other countries, China also does not formally recognize the Taliban regime. However, Beijing believes that to be recognized, the Taliban must ‘introduce political reforms, improve security and mend relations with its neighbors before receiving full diplomatic recognition.’ What does that mean? It means that even if the Taliban still tacitly desire to be recognized, not even China would come forward and do so unless the West’s demands are met.
Thirdly, the US and the West have shifted their attention to other parts of the world. Counterterrorism and border security remain matters of concern but the erstwhile vigor to curb extremism and terrorism in and around Afghanistan seems to have evaporated. Pakistan and Iran have been left high and dry to deal with any existential threats emanating from Afghanistan or its surroundings. It is then no surprise that TTP and IS/ISKP have a field day in Pakistan and Iran respectively.
Fourthly, the open-ended war in Ukraine, uneasy South China Sea, ‘relocation’ of terrorism to the Sahil countries and the alarming Middle East predicament particularly the fears of Gaza crisis turning into a wider battle ground, have further pushed the Afghanistan rigmarole away from the center. The desire to having a broad-based, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned government or for that matter a peaceful Afghanistan free of terrorism is no more in demand. Sadly, the world seems totally disinterested in winning the hearts and minds of the Afghan people anymore. Although Pakistan’s immensely important strategic value remains intact, yet Islamabad finds it difficult to get the requisite support from the US.
Previously, responding to Pakistan’s accusation of sheltering the outlawed TTP, Kabul had asked Islamabad ‘to look inward and address its own internal security challenges.’ Only a couple of weeks ago, the Afghan Defense Minister alleged that ISKP militants were operating from Pakistan to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. More recently, protesting Pakistan’s ‘cruel attitude’ towards Afghan refugees, Kabul has clearly stated that ‘such attitudes do not resolve issues.’
Wait a minute…!! Does it mean the issues could have been resolved if Islamabad was not that ‘cruel’ in sending the undocumented individuals back to their homeland? Or does it mean the inability of Kabul to prevail upon TTP and they would like Islamabad to directly approach some other ‘group’ that might be any assistance in this regard? In any case, the audacious statement indicates that after all, Kabul does have the capacity and capability to address Pakistan’s concerns either directly or indirectly. A few days ago, Mullah Akhund had stated that his country ‘had no intention of causing harm to Pakistan or any other country for that matter nor would it allow anyone to use the Afghan soil against any country.’ Sounds familiar. But not good enough. If this statement was true, the Maulana wouldn’t have even considered visiting Afghanistan ‘to remove misunderstanding and explore ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ particularly in view of the forthcoming elections at home or the threats to his own life.
If all major powers including the US and China have not been able to bring logic and sanity in dealing with Afghanistan; it is high time that Pakistan swallowed some bitter pills. One: the US is not likely to try winning the hearts and minds of the people of Afghanistan again. Two: the Taliban regime is there to stay as long as it lasts. Three: that Afghanistan is an independent and sovereign country capable of taking independent decisions regardless of its worldwide continued condemnation. Four: Pakistan will have to fight its battles entirely on its own. Under the circumstances, Islamabad needs to revisit and revamp its overall policy about Kabul. In doing so, to begin with, Islamabad may wish to lower its ‘expectations’ from the Taliban regime and ‘deal’ with the ongoing stalemate situation by applying simple rules of chess. Meanwhile, keep endeavoring to find additional ways and means to tame TTP and the likes.
There is no point in wasting time and energy on applying any political mathematics on the peculiar Afghan dynamics. In this regard, there is no harm in learning from the Chinese wisdom. In a recent statement, Beijing has emphasized the need to ‘respect the independent choices made by the Afghan people and their religious beliefs and national customs.’ The message is: let us leave them to their own devices. Believe it or not, even in difficult times, honesty remains the best policy.
Najm us Saqib
The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib
1960@msn.com