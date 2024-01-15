After losing bat symbol, PTI kicks off electioneering with Karachi rally

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday took out a rally from Sea View in Karachi led by party’s central leader Sher Afzal Marwat, hours after the party was deprived of its election symbol following SC decision on in­tra-party polls.

The rally, according to PTI, was at­tended by ticket holders, local leader­ship, workers and supporters of the party. Police tried to put barricades on the route of the gathering, howev­er, the efforts remained futile as party was successful to take out the rally.

Speaking during the rally, Marwat said the people of Karachi had shown their support after coming out of their homes despite crackdown on the party. “I like to thank Karachiites as without their support, PTI will not be able to secure a majority in the next polls,” he said. Marwat said that he was inspired by the courage of Ka­rachiites and will convey the message of the city to Imran Khan that they stood by him in this testing time.

He said that the court had snatched their electoral symbol from them and awarded awkward symbols, their candidates were arrested and nomi­nation forms snatched.

“We are not given level playing field but we will continue our fight for democracy till achieving our goal of securing a victory for Imran Khan on February 08,” he said.

He asked the party leaders to re­main steadfast and said that Khan was fighting their fight from inside jail and his message was only that “they would try to scare you but you should not be disappointed and work for achieving your goal.”

“When your leader is not afraid they why are you afraid of these people.” He also announced to hold a public rally in Hyderabad on Monday. Meanwhile, soon after the Supreme Court of Pakistan restored an order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take away the elec­tion symbol of bat from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the embattled party announced its candidates would contest elections independently. Talking to journalists at the Supreme Court late on Saturday night, former PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said, “All PTI candidates will contest independent­ly. We will issue a list of all our candidates with their election symbols.” Gohar noted that the top court’s order was “controversial” and it had “deeply disap­pointed” him. He added that his party would chal­lenge the Supreme Court’s verdict. Gohar, who was recently elected the par­ty’s chairman, said that the majority of Pakistan’s voters supported the PTI. “Whether we have the bat or not, the people will still vote for us [...] we are a very strong party,” Gohar added, but noted that it was the court’s duty to ensure that every person’s basic rights are guaranteed. Gohar said the decision was disap­pointing, especially consid­ering that none of the 14 petitioners who filed the petition against the party remained associated with the PTI. Regardless of the legal challenges, he firm­ly believes that the citizens of Pakistan will continue to support the PTI in the polls. Lawyer Ali Zafar also commented on the deci­sion and said, “The verdict has been passed, there is no going back.” He assured that PTI candidates will contest the election with renewed determination and confidence. Talking about the party’s strate­gic approach, Zafar said that PTI has registered and the legal battle has not de­terred aspiring candidates from contesting the up­coming elections. He fur­ther assured that the party will continue to participate in the democratic process, adding that PTI is ready to face the elections with vigor and enthusiasm. De­spite the legal complica­tions, PTI remains commit­ted to active participation in the upcoming elections.