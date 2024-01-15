After setback at SC, PTI turns to court of public to uphold democracy

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Latif Khosa on Monday stated that the PTI would prefer turning to the court of public opinion to uphold democracy rather than accepting judicial orders that have harmed democratic principles.

The senior lawyer, during his media interaction, referred to the Supreme Court's decision on January 13 which had stripped the party of its electoral symbol, the “bat,” just weeks before the upcoming general elections in the country.

Subsequently, the PTI on Monday also withdrew its petition seeking contempt proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not providing it a level-playing field for the elections.

“PTI had approached the court seeking a level-playing field, but what level-playing field we can expect now,” Khosa said.

Khosa highlighted that instead of providing equal opportunities for the elections, PTI leaders were suppressed, whisked away and even prevented from submitting nomination papers.

He lamented that due to the court’s decision, the party had been deprived of its reserved seats too.

According to Khosa, PTI leaders were arrested by police under false charges, and they were not allowed to even hold public meetings or workers conventions in any district.

“All these concerns were raised in the Supreme Court. All this unfolded and was on televisions, but judges claim they don't watch TV,” the PTI leader said, adding, “I would also like to salute the dignity of the chief justice of Pakistan.”

Khosa further said that his son was arrested, but the police denied any wrongdoing.

About the matter of PTI election candidates contesting on the tickets of PTI-Nazriati, Khosa disclosed that PTI-Nazriati Chairman Akhtar Iqbal Dar had initially requested seven seats, and an agreement was reached. “Signatures were put on the tickets, but after the agreement, the PTI-Nazriati chairman was whisked away. Later, he emerged on TV claiming that the signatures were forged.”

Expressing distrust in the ECP and disappointment over the apex court's decision, Khosa stated that they were turning to the people's court now.