Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANP terms SC verdict a victory of democracy

ANP terms SC verdict a victory of democracy
APP
January 15, 2024
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Provin­cial President Awami Na­tional Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday hailed the recent Supreme Court ruling and termed as a victory for democracy. In a statement issued here, Aimal Wali Khan said that over the past two days, both sides presented com­pelling evidence, shedding light on the transparency of the case. Aimal Wali Khan pointed out that a specific political party was failed to provide a substantial defense, shifting the narra­tive from critiquing prin­ciples to questioning ethi­cal standards. Expressing concern over the validation of 800,000 votes within an hour, Khan raised alarms about potential foul play and emphasized the impor­tance of maintaining integ­rity in the electoral process. He said that it was the re­sponsibility of every citizen to work for the strengthen­ing of democracy and de­velopment of country.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1705209252.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024