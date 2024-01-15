ANP terms SC verdict a victory of democracy

PESHAWAR - Provin­cial President Awami Na­tional Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday hailed the recent Supreme Court ruling and termed as a victory for democracy. In a statement issued here, Aimal Wali Khan said that over the past two days, both sides presented com­pelling evidence, shedding light on the transparency of the case. Aimal Wali Khan pointed out that a specific political party was failed to provide a substantial defense, shifting the narra­tive from critiquing prin­ciples to questioning ethi­cal standards. Expressing concern over the validation of 800,000 votes within an hour, Khan raised alarms about potential foul play and emphasized the impor­tance of maintaining integ­rity in the electoral process. He said that it was the re­sponsibility of every citizen to work for the strengthen­ing of democracy and de­velopment of country.