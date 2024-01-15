Monday, January 15, 2024
APHC urges world to take stock of human rights situation in IIOJK

Web Desk
6:20 PM | January 15, 2024
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the conspiracies hatched by India against Kashmiris’ righteous demand of right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement in Srinagar, the APHC spokesman said India is importing Israeli model of state terrorism to change the demographic character of the occupied territory by grabbing land and seizing properties for military purposes.

He urged the UN Human Rights Council and other human rights organisations to take notice of arbitrary arrests of human rights activists, journalists as well as Hurriyat leaders and activists on fictitious grounds in IIOJK.

