Arfa Karim a torch-bearer for new generation: Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Microsoft Certified IT Professional Arfa Karim is a torch-bearer for the new generation.

In his message on the death anniversary of Arfa Karim, he said “the daughter of the nation Arfa Ka­rim is alive in our hearts even today”. She bright­ened the name of the country and the nation in the world at an early age, he said and added that the enlightenment which the talented daughter creat­ed in the field of information technology would re­main bright forever.

The CM said that Arfa Karim is a symbol of stead­fastness and courage. Through her God-gifted talent and abilities, she made the world know that the Paki­stani male and female children do not lag behind an­yone in the field of science and technology, he said. “We are benefiting from the information technology to the maximum for provision of relief and valuable services,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that Arfa Karim is the name of a mission which is linked to the maximum usage of information technology.

Free travel facilities to students extended

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Sunday announced a three-month extension of free travel facilities for students, follow­ing special instructions from the Punjab Chief Minis­ter. In a statement issued here, he said that students up to grade 12 could travel free in the Orange Line Metro Train.