Army to provide security for transportation of ballot papers: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday said Pakistan Army personnel would accompany ECP staff during the delivery of ballot papers to their designated places given the security situation in sensitive locations, reported a private TV channel on Sunday. The top electoral authority’s spokesperson said this in response to some media reports about the security of ballot papers during their transportation to the offices of District Returning Officers (DROs) for the upcoming general elections. He noted that after the printing of ballot papers in the printing press, it was the responsibility of the concerned DROs or their designated officials to safely transport them to the offices of DROs.