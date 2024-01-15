Army to provide security for transportation of ballot papers: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) on Saturday said Paki­stan Army personnel would accom­pany ECP staff during the delivery of ballot papers to their designated places given the security situation in sensitive locations, reported a private TV channel on Sunday. The top electoral authority’s spokes­person said this in response to some media reports about the se­curity of ballot papers during their transportation to the offices of Dis­trict Returning Officers (DROs) for the upcoming general elections. He noted that after the printing of bal­lot papers in the printing press, it was the responsibility of the con­cerned DROs or their designated officials to safely transport them to the offices of DROs.