Monday, January 15, 2024
Bid to kidnap 21 people foiled, two accused held with arms

Agencies
January 15, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SHIKARPUR  -  The police foiled a bid to kidnap 21 people in Kacha area of Shikarpur and arrested two abductors with arms here on Sunday. The police got a tip-off that a suspected van was taking a group of people to Kacha area.

Responding instantly, the police team reached the scene and in cooperation of local people and after exchange of fire safely rescued the 21 people.

Two accused were arrested with weapons during the operation. The detainees revealed that they were kidnapped the said people in the name of their interview for employment in Saudi Arabia. 

The rescued people were handed over to heirs and police after registering a case against the detainees started investigations.

Agencies

