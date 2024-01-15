Bilawal accuses PML-N of abandoning democracy

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday asserted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is no longer a democratic party, stating that it aims to play alone in the field by eliminating the opposition instead of facing its opponents.

While addressing the media in Qambar Shahdadkot, Bilawal voiced concerns that PPP candidates from Punjab were allotted different electoral symbols instead of the “arrow”. He declared that the PPP would challenge this decision both with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and in the courts.

With the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf having been stripped of its electoral symbol of the “bat”, Bilawal pointed out that the electoral competition now featured the “arrow” of the PPP against the “tiger”, the election symbol of the PML-N.

He affirmed that the PPP was ready to confront the PML-N head-on, and urged the electorate to support his party in the February 8 elections to counter what he termed as “conspiracies.”

Bilawal asserted that the PPP, with public support, planned to form a government at the Centre.

He noted that the PPP's electoral campaign had been ongoing for some time, noting that the party had also put its 10-point manifesto before the general populace.

While coming down hard on Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N again, Bilawal accused the old politicians of pursuing politics of hatred and division. In contrast, he positioned the PPP as the only party with confidence in the people of Pakistan.

The former foreign minister encouraged the public to support the new politics and embrace new thinking.