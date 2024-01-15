BISP cautions citizens about fraudulent messages

ISLAMABAD - The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has cautioned the citizens about the fraudulent mes­sages being circulated through different me­diums including social media and cell numbers about its programmes. “All the BISP messages are sent from 8171 only and those received from other numbers are fake,” the Programme said on Sunday. The official so­cial media accounts and website of the BISP can be accessed by the users to get authentic information about its programmes. The BISP said, “The fake mes­sages claim that the sti­pends of the beneficiaries have been approved, seek contact details for trans­ferring amount or prom­ise inclusion in the BISP programme and issuance of the stipends. While the real messages from the BISP do not promise provi­sion of any financial assis­tance without verification and documentation.”