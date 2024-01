FAISALABAD - A boy was burnt alive in the area of Khurarian­wala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 10-year-old Roshi, son of Zahoor of Chak No.216-RB, Bara Muhammadwala on Jaranwala Road, was asleep in a room when his family put a burning oven under his bed to beat the cold. However, the bed caught fire accidentally and the boy died from se­vere burn injuries. The body was handed over to the family for burial after formalities, he added.