Monday, January 15, 2024
Call for caution amidst harsh winter conditions

Our Staff Reporter
January 15, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Professor Dr Ashraf Jamal, Head of the Pulmonology Department at Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital, emphasized the need for heightened care among the elderly and young children in the current foggy and cold weather.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Dr. Jamal warned of increased air pollution resulting from the com­bination of fog and smog during severe cold spells. He highlight­ed a surge in chest infections, fe­ver, and pneumonia cases, par­ticularly among children and the elderly. He underscored the vul­nerability of these groups to ad­verse weather effects and urged special precautions, including the use of warm clothing and consumption of hot drinks. Mo­torcycle riders were advised to wear helmets and face masks to shield themselves from the cold winds and pollution associated with the fog.

The pulmonologist discouraged outdoor activities such as jogging in open grounds, parks, exercise, and walks during severe cold and fog. He explained that heightened respiratory problems could arise from increased breathing during exercise, combined with the ele­vated pollution levels in the fog.

Our Staff Reporter

