I would like to draw the government’s attention to a serious issue - the unavailability of cancer treatment. It has become a significant hardship for cancer patients to access quality treatment due to a lack of sufficient doctors and facilities. The government has not adequately addressed this alarming matter properly. This compels patients to move to other cities. Each year, a substantial number of people lose their lives merely because of cancer. Pakistan has been a global leader in cancer treatment. Yet, the matter has been overlooked by authorities. Therefore, I earnestly implore the government to look into this matter as soon as possible.
PALWASHA A. GAHOOR,
Peshawar.