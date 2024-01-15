Monday, January 15, 2024
Cancer treatment

I would like to draw the govern­ment’s attention to a serious is­sue - the unavailability of cancer treatment. It has become a signif­icant hardship for cancer patients to access quality treatment due to a lack of sufficient doctors and fa­cilities. The government has not adequately addressed this alarm­ing matter properly. This compels patients to move to other cities. Each year, a substantial number of people lose their lives merely be­cause of cancer. Pakistan has been a global leader in cancer treat­ment. Yet, the matter has been overlooked by authorities. There­fore, I earnestly implore the gov­ernment to look into this matter as soon as possible.

PALWASHA A. GAHOOR,

Peshawar.

