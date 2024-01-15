Caretaker Punjab CM inaugurates Arfa Teacher Chatbot in Lahore

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated Arfa Teacher Chatbot at Arfa Software Technology Park in Lahore today.

He also visited the Arfa Kareem Technology Incubator and lauded the efforts of the Arfa Kareem Foundation for the promotion of information technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the Arfa Teacher Chatbot will be helpful to highlight the soft image of the country.

He said that the complete version of the Arfa Teacher Chatbot is a splendid educational tool that will provide education to people living in far-flung areas.

The Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister also launched the Lahore Board Mobile App e-Service in Lahore today.

Talking to newsmen, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister expressed hope that online services of other boards in Punjab will be available soon.

He also commended the efforts of the Punjab Information Technology Board for creating the best software to facilitate the general public.

He informed that 4.2 million children gave matriculation exams in 2023, and now the verification of the result card is possible online.

He said this App will facilitate students, allowing them to get their degrees delivered to their doorsteps.