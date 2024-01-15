Chaudhrys of Gujrat in court over Zahoor Elahi Palace

The political divisions visible among the Chaudhrys of Gujrat are real, not a fiction, as they are now in the courts to decide about the inheritance – a property located in Gujrat.

It is Chaudhry Shujaat – the PML-Q president – who approached a local court in their hometown over the issue of the Zahoor Elahi Palace – expansive residence named after the late politician who was assassinated in September 1981 in Lahore.

Shujaat is his son and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi a nephew and also son-in-law.

On Monday, the court in Gujrat granted a stay in favour of the applicant and ordered that no changes should made in the residence through new construction or any other way.

The PML-Q chief in his application has sought dividing the property among the heirs, saying Elahi had refused to do so after he approached him for the purpose about a week ago. He was being systematically deprived of his right, he informed the court.

It is the PTI founding chairman which opened the prevailing rift to the public as the senior Chaudhry decided to side with the then opposition alliance PDM on the issue of no-confidence motion tabled in the National Assembly and bringing a change in Punjab by removing Usman Buzdar.

The PML-Q and the PDM had almost reached a deal on the chief minister as both sides agreed on the name of Elahi, who surprisingly at the last moment joined hands with the PTI former chairman.

In urban circles, it is widely believed that the reported differences between the two (or even more) factions of a traditional political family are just a gimmick and a tool to take advantage of available sources of power – a belief that stems from lack of knowledge about how our society works and what the power dynamics are at different levels of society.