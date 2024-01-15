China-Pakistan cargo route launched to facilitate air transport

BEIJING - A new air cargo route was launched linking Ezhou Huahu Air­port in central China’s Hubei province with Lahore, said SF Airlines, China’s largest air cargo carrier in fleet size. The Ezhou-Lahore cargo route is the first internation­al air cargo route launched by SF Airlines this year, de­parting from Ezhou Huahu Airport, China’s first cargo-focused airport. The Ezhou-Lahore route is planned to operate three times a week, providing over 300 tonnes of air transport capacity from Ezhou to Lahore every week. The transported goods mainly include textiles, 3C electronic products, elec­tronic equipment, etc, China Economic Net (CEN) report­ed. The opening of this inter­national cargo route is an im­portant measure for Huahu Airport to further increase routes to South Asia. It will provide an efficient and stable air logistics channel for economic and trade ex­changes between China and Pakistan and provide more logistics convenience for Chinese brands to explore the Pakistani market. Previ­ously, SF Airlines had opened two direct cargo routes from Ezhou to South Asia: Ezhou-Delhi and Ezhou-Chennai. The opening of the new Pakistani route will further strengthen Ezhou’s South Asian air transport network. SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China’s leading courier enterprise SF Ex­press, has launched a total of 11 international cargo routes from Ezhou to global desti­nations to date.