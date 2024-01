BEIJING - Chi­na’s e-commerce logistics index went up 4.2 points year on year in 2023 as the operation of the sector reg­istered steady expansion, industry data showed. The index averaged 110.1 points last year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. In Decem­ber 2023, the index stood at 112.4 points, edging down 0.7 points from the previous month, the data revealed.