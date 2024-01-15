Commuters eye introduction of electric buses as breath of fresh air

ISLAMABAD - The introduction of metro buses on different routes has brought much re­lief to the commuters of the twin cit­ies of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but still, plenty of daily travelers continue to face the issues of rude behavior and attitude of drivers and conductors of public vans on those routes that are not traversed by the metro buses.

A number of commuters, includ­ing the elderly, pointed out that the majority of drivers and conductors of public transport, including vans, who are plying vehicles on the Islamabad Expressway, were particularly impolite and indecent with the passengers, be­sides causing undue waste of precious time. They demanded of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to look into the woes and immediately roll out recently purchased electric buses by linking these massively populated areas lying at the outer fringes of the Capital Territory, including the Islam­abad Expressway. Last week, the CDA welcomed the arrival of the first batch of 30 new electric buses being intro­duced on additional routes to provide climate-friendly means of transporta­tion for the citizens of Islamabad.

According to CDA media wing, fol­lowing an agreement regarding the procurement of 160 electric buses from China, the first batch of the 30 new zero-emission buses arrived at the Zero Point bus terminal. As an­nounced, the second batch of elec­tric vehicles (EVs) is expected to ar­rive in February or March this year, and the denizens hope that it will be utilized to facilitate them.