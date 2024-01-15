Comprehensive strategy to uplift Balochistan being pursued

The government and Pakistan Army are pursuing a comprehensive strategy to uplift the province of Balochistan and address its longstanding deprivation.

Under vision 2030 Balochistan, efforts have been accelerated to ensure its development. Under this program, a range of development projects are being executed with the aim to ensure the province's stability.

Work is underway on communication infrastructure, construction of dams and other projects in the province. State-of-the-art Cardiac Center in Quetta, Gwadar Hospital, excellent public health facilities in Awaran, Zhob, Khuzdar and Panjgur are top of all these projects.

Baloch youth are being recruited into the security forces on a priority basis.