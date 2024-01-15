Consultation with stakeholders inevitable to promote skilled workforce: CTI

LAHORE - Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman has said that consultation with stakeholders is inevitable to revise and innovate the ongoing programmes for im­parting skills. “A new strategic plan of action should be introduced for export industries,” he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of prominent industrialists and exporters who visited CTI here Sunday.

Ejaz-ur-Rehman said that skill-providing institutions and industries should have close ties in the context of promoting vocational education, related techniques and training. He said that specific training institutions of industries receiving support from the Ex­port Development Fund, industry represen­tatives, exporters, provincial governments, private sector and organisations working in rural areas should be consulted for the future plan regarding training programmes whose first goal should be to face the chal­lenges of the future. He said that there is a need to be aware of new developments regarding technology in the industry and it should be utilised without delay. “Train­ing institutions receiving support from the Export Development Fund need compre­hensive consultation with industry owners, manufacturers and exporters to achieve the desired results so that they could be able to compete at global level,” he concluded.