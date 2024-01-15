DBA Sargodha elects new office-bearers

SARGODHA - Syed Mohsin Raza Shah Sherazi was elected President while Chaudhary Farrukh Javed Cheema of Justice Group Gen­eral Secretary of the District Bar Association (DBA) Sargodha in the annual election 2024-25. Ac­cording to election results, issued by the election board here on Sunday, Syed Mohsin Raza Shah Sherazi was elected as DBA Presi­dent with 1185 votes while his rival Asra Naseer Jalip of Sherazi Group could only grab 742 votes.

Similarly, Faiz Ahmad Bakher was elected as Vice President with 1038 votes whereas his ri­vals Asmat Zahra Awan and Gh­ulam Fatima Gujjar could get 808 and 71 votes respectively. Mean­while, Chaudhary Farrukh Javed Cheema was elected as General Secretary of Sargodha District Bar with 1033 votes while his rival Bilal Rasool Mahota could bag 898 votes. Muhammad Awais was elected as Joint Sec­retary unopposed. While Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi was elected as finance secretary by getting 1127 votes and his opponent Chaudhary Iftikhar Ali Chad­har could get 769 votes. Aqeel Ahmad was elected as Library Secretary unopposed. Mehm­ood ul Hassan,Shakeel ul Hassan Kanju,Mumtaz Ahmad Khokhar, Muhammad Javed,Nasir Mehm­ood Sheikh, Muhammad Ha­mad Afzal,Azhar Iqbal, Muham­mad Asim Raza, Muhammad Umar Ehsan and Habibullah were elected as executive mem­bers of DBA unopposed.

POLICE WRITTEN TEST HELD

The written examination of candidates for recruitment as Intelligence Operators in Pun­jab police was held at the Police Lines here on Sunday. RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran and Additional SP were also present. Before the examination, the candidates’ bio­metric verification was conduct­ed while strict security arrange­ments were also made.