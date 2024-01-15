Degrees awarded to over 500 graduates at JSMU convocation

KARACHI - The Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) held its fifth convocation where degrees were awarded to over 500 graduates.

Twenty-seven medals were awarded to the best graduates and position holders of batch 2022-2023, out of whom female students secured 25 medals.

The best graduate for MBBS 2022-2023 was Urooj Fatima who received three medals for her exceptional performance. Sadia Khalil was the best graduate of BDS 2022-2023. Huda Zamir received the best graduate title in the Pharm D discipline for the years of 2022- 2023. Other students who were acknowledged for outstanding performance were Maham Bano (BSN), Mida Azhar (MSPH), Shahzada Khushbakht Waseem (BBA) and Aimon Mukhtar. Urooj Fatima (MBBS), Aimen Azher (BDS), Nimra Rasool (BDS Basic Science), Maham Bano (BSN), Maheen Iqbal (BBA HCM), Shahzadi Khushbakht Waseem (BBA Hons) and Arfeen (Pharm D) were awarded gold medals for securing first positions. Degrees were also conferred upon graduates of master’s programmes, including MBA, MSPH, and MPH, at the convocation. Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, the Chancellor and chief guest of the convocation, congratulated the graduating students and expressed appreciation for the crucial role played by their parents and teachers in their achievements.

He praised JSMU as a reputable medical university, offering accessible opportunities for youth to obtain quality education at an affordable cost.

“Nursing is an integral part of the healthcare system, playing a vital role in patient care, health promotion, and disease prevention. The emergence of the first batch of nursing graduates underscores JSMU’s dedication to meeting the evolving demands of the healthcare sector,” he said.